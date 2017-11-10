Crime
November 10, 2017 10:01 pm

Air traffic controller charged with having weapon of mass destruction in Charlotte: reports

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

US Airways jets are parked at their gates at the Charlotte/Douglas International airport in Charlotte, N.C.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
A Federal Aviation Administration employee was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday.

Thirty-year-old Paul George Dandan is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a US$45,000 bond, NBC affiliate WCNC reported. The FBI said they are assisting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police with the investigation, though they don’t expect federal charges to be filed.

Paul Dandan was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction on November 11, in Charlotte, N.C.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

WSOC TV reported that Dandan was working in the Charlotte Douglas airport at the time of his arrest. He allegedly had an explosive in his possession, though the report states the device was not at the airport.

Materials to make a pipe bomb-like device were found in Dandan’s home, and his roommate was reportedly arrested for possession of bomb-making materials.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken steps to limit the damage.

“The FAA has terminated the employee’s access to the facility and is cooperating with law enforcement authorities,” officials said in a statement.

Investigators have yet to reveal what kind of weapon was in Dandan’s possession.

