Winnipeg police concerned for well-being of missing 15-year-old

Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last heard from Friday morning.

Norman Thompson is described as 5’2″, 120 pounds with short dark hair and was wearing a black and green hoodie and dark blue sweat pants.

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15 year old male, Norman THOMPSON. Any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250. https://t.co/9LNZBSiwvI pic.twitter.com/Y77SbQCQGs — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 10, 2017

Winnipeg police said they’re concerned for his well being and are looking for any information that might help locate him. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.