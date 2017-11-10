Winnipeg police concerned for well-being of missing 15-year-old
Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last heard from Friday morning.
Norman Thompson is described as 5’2″, 120 pounds with short dark hair and was wearing a black and green hoodie and dark blue sweat pants.
Winnipeg police said they’re concerned for his well being and are looking for any information that might help locate him. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.
