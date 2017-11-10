Missing
November 10, 2017 4:12 pm
Updated: November 10, 2017 4:13 pm

Winnipeg police concerned for well-being of missing 15-year-old

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police are searching for missing 15-year-old Norman Thompson.

Winnipeg police / Handout
A A

Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last heard from Friday morning.

Norman Thompson is described as 5’2″, 120 pounds with short dark hair and was wearing a black and green hoodie and dark blue sweat pants.

Winnipeg police said they’re concerned for his well being and are looking for any information that might help locate him. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
Missing Persons Unit
Search
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News