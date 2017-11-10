Crime
November 10, 2017 12:42 pm

Saskatoon man charged with downloading, sharing child pornography

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

File photo dated 06/08/13 of someone using a laptop. A Saskatoon man has been charged by the Saskatchewan ICE unit with downloading and sharing child pornography.

File photo
A A

A Saskatoon man is accused of downloading and sharing child pornography.

Demetris Mastrogiannopoulos, 28, was arrested at a home in Saskatoon on Thursday by members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Sentencing details of man guilty of possessing child pornography

ICE started an investigation on Oct. 8 into the downloading and sharing of child pornography using a peer-to-peer network.

Investigators were able to identify a location in Saskatoon where it was believed the offences were happening.

Police searched the home on Nov. 9 and seized multiple computer devices.

READ MORE: Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren heading to trial on child pornography charges

Mastrogiannopoulos was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and accessing child pornography.

He appeared Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

ICE members continue to investigate.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accessing child pornography
Child Pornography
Child pornography possession
Demetris Mastrogiannopoulos
ICE Unit
Saskatchewan ICE Unit
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News