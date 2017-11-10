Saskatoon man charged with downloading, sharing child pornography

A Saskatoon man is accused of downloading and sharing child pornography.

Demetris Mastrogiannopoulos, 28, was arrested at a home in Saskatoon on Thursday by members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit.

ICE started an investigation on Oct. 8 into the downloading and sharing of child pornography using a peer-to-peer network.

Investigators were able to identify a location in Saskatoon where it was believed the offences were happening.

Police searched the home on Nov. 9 and seized multiple computer devices.

Mastrogiannopoulos was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and accessing child pornography.

He appeared Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

ICE members continue to investigate.