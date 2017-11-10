Donati & Massa
November 10, 2017 10:32 am
Updated: November 10, 2017 10:43 am

Winter blast leaves area drivers scrambling to change tires

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH: It’s starting to feel like winter in Montreal and that means it’s time to start thinking about prepping for the cold weather. As Billy Shields reports, motorists are rushing to get their winter tires on, ahead of the snowy weather.

A A

John Massa has been running his family’s garage since 1980. He braced for a busy day in Longueuil on Friday as customers rolled in.

“It’s going to be crazy,” he said.

With winter weather descending abruptly on the Montreal area, garage-owners buckled up for lineups of customers looking to change their tires.

READ MORE: Montreal transit buses, cars, trucks slam into each other in winter weather

The temperature was well above freezing Thursday night, but dipped to -16 with the wind chill by Friday morning.

“In the past I’ve waited two hours in the cold in my car to change my tires,” said Jean-Pierre Doyon, who was at Massa’s shop Friday morning.

This year Doyon thought ahead, booking an appointment in advance with Donati & Massa in Longueuil.

But regardless of where the mercury is, some mechanics are setting in for long days ahead. “It will be like this for a solid month,” Massa said.

In Quebec, winter tires are mandatory on all vehicles from Dec. 15 to March 15 inclusively.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donati & Massa
Montreal winter weather
Tire Change
Winter Tires
Winter weather
Winterizing your vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News