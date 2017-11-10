Winter blast leaves area drivers scrambling to change tires
John Massa has been running his family’s garage since 1980. He braced for a busy day in Longueuil on Friday as customers rolled in.
“It’s going to be crazy,” he said.
With winter weather descending abruptly on the Montreal area, garage-owners buckled up for lineups of customers looking to change their tires.
The temperature was well above freezing Thursday night, but dipped to -16 with the wind chill by Friday morning.
“In the past I’ve waited two hours in the cold in my car to change my tires,” said Jean-Pierre Doyon, who was at Massa’s shop Friday morning.
This year Doyon thought ahead, booking an appointment in advance with Donati & Massa in Longueuil.
But regardless of where the mercury is, some mechanics are setting in for long days ahead. “It will be like this for a solid month,” Massa said.
In Quebec, winter tires are mandatory on all vehicles from Dec. 15 to March 15 inclusively.
