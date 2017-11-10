Winter blast leaves area drivers scrambling to change tires

John Massa has been running his family’s garage since 1980. He braced for a busy day in Longueuil on Friday as customers rolled in.

“It’s going to be crazy,” he said.

Weather turned frigid overnight, now feels like minus teens in Montreal. Snow tire season is here. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/wSWcJzE91V — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 10, 2017

With winter weather descending abruptly on the Montreal area, garage-owners buckled up for lineups of customers looking to change their tires.

The temperature was well above freezing Thursday night, but dipped to -16 with the wind chill by Friday morning.

“In the past I’ve waited two hours in the cold in my car to change my tires,” said Jean-Pierre Doyon, who was at Massa’s shop Friday morning.

This year Doyon thought ahead, booking an appointment in advance with Donati & Massa in Longueuil.

But regardless of where the mercury is, some mechanics are setting in for long days ahead. “It will be like this for a solid month,” Massa said.

In Quebec, winter tires are mandatory on all vehicles from Dec. 15 to March 15 inclusively.