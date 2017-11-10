Traffic
Deer strike triggers fatal collision on County Road 28 near Bailieboro

One person is dead following a crash on County Road 28 near Bailiboro, Ont., on Thursday night.

One person was killed following a Thursday night crash along County Road 28 near Bailieboro, Ont., about 30 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Peterborough County OPP say around 7:30 a.m., a  Toyota Echo was travelling northbound when it struck a deer. The vehicle then crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with a pickup truck.

“The lone occupant of the north bound vehicle died as a result of the motor vehicle collision,” police stated.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The road was closed between Bailieboro and Bewdley as police investigated and reopened around 12:30 a.m.

 

