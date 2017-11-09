Global News
November 9, 2017 7:14 pm

Charges dropped against individuals in Saskatchewan Compassion Club case

By Reporter  Global News

Vancouver medical marijuana businesses that are operating without a licence must close by Friday.The city says inspectors will start enforcing regulations on compassion clubs and retail stores that have not complied with the rules but were allowed to remain open past a six-month grace period.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

A monumental victory for unlicensed medical marijuana dispensary after a two year battle with the courts.

On Thursday, crown prosecutors withdrew all charges against individual employees of the Saskatchewan Compassion Club after they were arrested following a police raid of the store front in 2015.

In exchange, the company itself pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking the sale of cannabis to its membership, all of whom said Mark Hauk’s lawyer were medical patients.

“Give it three years time probably see legal store fronts filling the capacity of medical access so there will be no need for municipalities to tolerate illegal  dispensaries but until such time we’ll continue to see them proliferate for sure,” said Hauk, outside of Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Four people, including owner of the Saskatoon Compassion Club, released after pot dispensary bust.

Story continues below

In 2016, the crown had to drop a few charges against all three accused related to marijuana derivatives or oils.

At that time, crown prosecutor Janelle Khan told media the decision followed a court ruling that medical marijuana shouldn’t be restricted to its dried form and in this case all of the accused had a valid prescription for medical marijuana.

“The reason that was done is because of the Supreme Court of Canada decision of  R versus Smith – it was not illegal for the defendants at the time of the incidents to be in possession of the marijuana derivatives.”

Fast forward to Thursday and along with the guilty plea, the company has to pay a $6,500 fine plus a victim fine surcharge of $1,950.

The Saskatchewan Compassion Club opened Monday in Saskatoon. On Tuesday, the Saskatoon Police Service weighed in on the medical marijuana dispensary.

 

The Saskatoon Police Service hours later issued a statement of their own saying it was pleased that there was a conclusion to this case.

“We just want to let the public know that it doesn’t change our mandate to enforce the laws of Canada, dispensaries that are not operating under the approval of Health Canada are doing so illegally,” said Alyson Edwards, spokesperson with the Saskatoon Police Service.

“It our position as it among many law enforcement agencies across the country that we need to continue to enforce those laws.”

The compassion club has now relocated to Victoria, assisting sick and terminally-ill patients via mail order. According to Hauk, he and his team haven’t ruled out returning to Saskatoon.

“I’ve had some interesting discussions in the last couple days so maybe stay tuned for a store front in Saskatoon sometime in the near future here again.”

 
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News