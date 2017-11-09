Where to commemorate Remembrance Day 2017 in Calgary

On Remembrance Day, Canadians stop to reflect on the sacrifices of the men and women who have fought for our country.

In Calgary, there are a number of options for those who want to pay their respects.

Here’s a list of some of the services in Calgary on Nov. 11.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day: How Global News is commemorating Nov. 11

Field of Crosses

Every day from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, white crosses memorializing 3,000 southern Alberta soldiers who have died in battle since the Boer War blanket the field along Memorial Drive west of Centre Street.

Sunrise and sunset ceremonies are being held leading up to Remembrance Day, with a family-friendly ceremony scheduled for Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

There are a number of road closures to accommodate the ceremony. Find out more here.

READ MORE: Sunrise and sunset ceremonies begin at Calgary’s Field of Crosses Memorial Project

Where: Field of Crosses, 200 Memorial Drive N.W.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

For more information on the field of crosses click here.

Tune in to Global News and visit us online at NewsTalk770.com or Globalnews.ca/calgary for our livestream of the ceremony hosted by Linda Olsen.

WATCH BELOW: Ceremonies begin at the Field of Crosses on Memorial Drive

Jubilee Auditorium

A ceremony is held inside the auditorium, followed by a march along the outside of the building on the west side as long as weather permits.

Wreaths will be laid by civic and community organizations, as well as political and veterans’ groups.

Parking is free for anyone attending the ceremony.

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415-14 Avenue N.W.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.)

For more information click here.

Central Memorial Park

The Calgary Highlanders host a military parade ahead of the ceremony at the city’s oldest park.

The parade runs along 4 Street S.W., between 12 Avenue S.W. and the Cenotaph at 13 Avenue S.W

Parking is limited and there are some road closures to accommodate the parade. Find out more here.

Where: Central Memorial Park, 1221 2 Street S.W.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: How many of these Remembrance Day facts you know?

Military Museums

The Military Museums hosts an outdoor ceremony and guests are encouraged to dress warmly and arrive early.

The museum will be open after the service and admission is free.

On-site parking is limited but guests are asked to park at the Flames Community Arena to the south.

The museum is also collecting non-perishable food items for the Veterans Food Bank.

Where: The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail S.W.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 10:30 a.m.

LISTEN ABOVE: Guy Parent, Canada’s veterans ombudsman, speaks about the challenges of transition from military to civilian life.

View link »

Battalion Park

Battalion Park was built to commemorate the First World War. The stones, which form the numbers 137, 113, 151 and 51, make up the regiment numbers of the local battalions that trained at that location in preparation for the war.

The King’s Own Calgary Regiment will host a ceremony and wreath laying on the hill Saturday morning.

Parking is limited but there is some space in the Signal Hill Shopping Centre.

Where: Battalion Park at Signal Hill, 3001 Signal Hill Drive S.W.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

For more information click here.

The Hangar Flight Museum (formerly Aerospace Museum)

The Hangar Flight Museum will host an outdoor ceremony so guests are encouraged to dress warmly and arrive early if you’d like to snag a seat.

The museum will remain open after the ceremony until 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Where: The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

For more information click here.

Kerby Centre

The Kerby Centre hosts a free ceremony followed by a musical performance by Johnny Summers.

Where: The Kerby Centre gym, 1133 7 Avenue S.W.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WATCH BELOW: Remembrance Day quiz: how many facts do you know?

READ MORE: Take time to reflect on Canada’s contributions on Remembrance Day 2017 says Peter Watts

Fort Calgary

The ceremony at Fort Calgary features bagpipes, bugling and choral singers. It’s put on by the RCMP Veterans’ Association of Calgary.

An Artisan’s Fair follows the service. Admission is free with a non-perishable food donation to the Veterans Food Bank.

When: Fort Calgary, 750-9 Avenue S.E.

Where: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the ceremony or the fair click here.

Canadian Pacific Memorial Square

The service at Canadian Pacific Memorial Square pays tribute to the 33,000 CP employees who served in the country’s last two world wars and all those who continue to serve.

Memorial Square was built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War.

A number of city councillors, businesses and military organizations will attend the service, which is open to the public.

Where: Canadian Pacific Memorial Square, adjacent to the parking lot by the 69 Avenue and Ogden Dale Road S.E. entrance.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:40 a.m.

For more information click here.

YYC Calgary International Airport

Those who are travelling on Saturday can commemorate Remembrance Day at a ceremony at the Calgary International Airport.

The Calgary International Pipe Band and Honour Guard will be joined by members of the Calgary Police Service, RCMP, Calgary Emergency Medical Services, Calgary Fire Department, Royal Air Force, British Army, Canadian Corp of Commissionaires, 604 Royal Canadian Air Cadats, Canada Border Services Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection.

Where: Main terminal, departures level (adjacent to Montana’s Cookhouse), YYC Calgary International Airport, 200 Airport Road N.E.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Burnsland Cemetery

The Burnsland Cemetery hosts a guided walk that explores the history of some of the non-Canadian units whose members were buried in the Burnsland Field of Honour.

Where: 27 Avenue and Spiller Road S.E.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Getting around

Calgary Transit will operate on a Saturday level of service on Remembrance Day and all veterans wearing uniforms or bearing veteran identification cards, as well as their accompanying family members, ride free.

Find out more about fare and service changes here.

On-street parking is free on Nov. 11 and holiday rates apply at all city-run parkades and select surface lots.

Free parking is available for all vehicles displaying a valid Alberta registered veterans’ licence plate, except at the Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark and Heritage Park.

For more information visit the Calgary Parking Authority’s website .