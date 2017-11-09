Woman dies in hospital after 5-vehicle crash in Oshawa

A 35-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries in hospital following a five-car collision in Oshawa earlier this week.

Durham Regional Police said the collision involving a transport truck and four other vehicles happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Harmony Road near Tennyson Avenue over the Highway 401 overpass.

Police said she was trapped in her car but was extricated and transported by air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Oshawa

Authorities said Stacey Rinaldi of Oshawa died in hospital on Wednesday.

Police said a mother and her two-month-old baby in another vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to call Det. Const. Limb of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5226 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.