Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Oshawa

A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said the collision involving a transport truck and several other vehicles happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Harmony Road near Tennyson Avenue over the Highway 401 overpass.

Const. George Tudos said the victim was trapped but was extricated and transported to hospital.

Police said a child in a car seat suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

The area has been closed to traffic for the police investigation.