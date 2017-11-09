CMA Awards 2017: Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks among winners
The 51st Annual CMA Awards took place on Wednesday night, with country music’s biggest stars being honoured at this year’s musical extravaganza at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
Hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, this year’s show featured an array of stars, ranging from Keith Urban (who is both performer and nominee) and Pink, who performed a duet with Kenny Chesney.
Check out the full list of winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
WINNER: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric Masse
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Breaker – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce
WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbee
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave Cobb
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse
SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER: “Better Man” — Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen
“Body Like A Back Road” — Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Dirt On My Boots” — Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Tin Man” — Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Craving You – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
WINNER: Funny How Time Slips Away – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Kill A Word – Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)
Setting the World on Fire – Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)
Speak to a Girl – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
WINNER: Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy
WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne; Director(s): Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
WINNER: Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
