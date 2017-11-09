CMA Awards 2017: Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks among winners

The 51st Annual CMA Awards took place on Wednesday night, with country music’s biggest stars being honoured at this year’s musical extravaganza at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, this year’s show featured an array of stars, ranging from Keith Urban (who is both performer and nominee) and Pink, who performed a duet with Kenny Chesney.

Check out the full list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

WINNER: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric Masse

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbee

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave Cobb

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “Better Man” — Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road” — Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots” — Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man” — Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Craving You – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

WINNER: Funny How Time Slips Away – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Kill A Word – Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)

Setting the World on Fire – Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)

Speak to a Girl – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

WINNER: Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy

WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne; Director(s): Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

WINNER: Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina