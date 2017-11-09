Body of Hamilton man found in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police say the discovery of human remains in West Lincoln is now being treated as a homicide.

The body of 45-year-old Johnathan Bailey of Hamilton was found yesterday morning just outside the community of Caistorville, about 20 kilometres southeast of Hamilton, in the area of South Chippawa and North Chippawa roads.

Police have not revealed how or when he died, saying a post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday at Hamilton General Hospital.

Police also say they are searching for a 2005 Black Ford Escape that may be linked to the homicide.

The vehicle has aluminum rims, a roof rack and a stick family decal on the back bumper near what is believed to be an Ontario license plate, but could also be from Quebec.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.