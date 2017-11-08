Autonomous vehicle centre opens in Stratford

An autonomous vehicle demonstration and testing zone has opened in Stratford, Ont.

The Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network allows researchers to test self-driving technology in real-life traffic scenarios.

The Ontario government says auto industry representatives and academics researching autonomous vehicles will work together at the centre to further develop the technology.

The centre will also host a talent development program to give students an opportunity for internships and fellowships in the autonomous vehicle field.

The Ontario government announced in the 2017 budget that it would spend $80 million over five years on autonomous vehicle development.

The government says self-driving vehicles have the potential to improve road safety, reduce congestion and cut greenhouse gas emissions.