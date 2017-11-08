Crime
Saskatchewan man facing charge for importing fentanyl derivatives

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A Saskatchewan man is facing a charge for unlawfully importing substances suspected of being fentanyl derivatives.

Canada Border Services Agency began an investigation into possible importations of controlled substances into Saskatchewan this past summer.

Kelsey Isley, 27, was arrested without incident on Tuesday in Warman, Sask.

Members of the Saskatoon RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime section searched a rural residence near Warman the same day. They seized 4.77 grams of suspected fentanyl derivatives as well as 25.88 grams of marijuana.

The suspected substances have been sent for testing at Health Canada labs.

Isley, from the Warman area, is also facing charges for possession of fentanyl derivatives and cannabis. He is scheduled to make his next provincial court appearance in Saskatoon on Nov. 15.

Police said fentanyl derivatives are types of synthetic drugs that are derived from fentanyl.

Global News