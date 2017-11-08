Roy Halladay’s plane flew low before crash, which is a ‘recipe for disaster’

Witnesses reported that retired baseball star Roy Halladay maneuvered his plane at low altitude before the aircraft’s crash off the coast of central Florida that killed him, a federal official said on Wednesday.

Investigators are seeking to determine what caused the crash of Halladay‘s ICON A5 single-engine amphibian aircraft on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico less than a mile offshore from the city of New Port Richey.

“Generally, a lot of witnesses have said that the plane was maneuvering at low altitude,” National Transportation Safety Board investigator Noreen Price told a news conference in Florida.

The investigation to determine the cause of the crash could take a year or two, she said.

Authorities have said Halladay did not send out any distress calls before the crash.

Halladay, 40, pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies and retired in 2013 after a 15-year career. He won a Cy Young Award as best pitcher in both the American and National Leagues, was an eight-time All Star and amassed 203 regular-season victories.

He also threw one of only two no-hitters in postseason history.

Low flying is a ‘recipe for disaster’

The tiny sport plane Halladay was flying when he fatally crashed into the Gulf of Mexico was made for entry-level pilots like him, though the plane’s chief designer and test pilot died while flying one earlier this year, officials and experts said.

Rolled out in 2014, the A5 is an amphibious aircraft meant to be treated like an ATV, a piece of weekend recreational gear with folding wings that can easily be towed on a trailer to a lake where it can take off from the water.

“The way that a lot of people described it is a Jet Ski with wings,” Stephen Pope, editor-in-chief of Flying magazine, told The Associated Press. “It’s really a play thing.”

The man who led the plane’s design, 55-year-old John Murray Karkow, died while flying an A5 over California’s Lake Berryessa on May 8, in a crash the National Transportation Safety Board blamed on pilot error. The NTSB also will investigate Halladay’s crash to determine the cause.

Pope said “the plane itself is great,” but he had concerns about Halladay, a new pilot with little flying time, taking the craft out over water at low altitude, though the plane was marketed as a craft that could do that.

“They still think that that’s the way the airplane should be flown, and there are people in aviation who completely disagree with that,” Pope said.

“They think you should not have a low-time pilot flying low over water. That’s a recipe for disaster.”

Low flying was part of the problem when Karkow, the designer, crashed, according to federal investigators. Karkow was killed along with passenger Cagri Sever, the company’s newly hired director of engineering.

The NTSB blamed pilot error for the crash, saying Karkow mistakenly entered a canyon while flying too low, causing the plane to strike the canyon wall.

Another A5 crashed in April, making a hard landing in the water off Key Largo, Florida, injuring the pilot and his passenger. The pilot told investigators the plane descended faster than he expected.