Police warn of 2 more incidents of tampered Halloween candy, brings total in HRM to 4

Halifax Regional Police are warning citizens to check their Halloween Candy after two incidents of tampered treats were reported last week.

Both incidents were reported in Dartmouth.

The two additional reports bring the number of incidents in the Halifax Regional Municipality to four, one in Timberlea and another in Eastern Passage. An incident has also been reported in Kings County, N.S.

Police in Fredericton and Bathurst, N.B., also reported foreign objects being found in Halloween candy in those cities.

According to police, on Nov. 1 at 1:43 p.m. Halifax police received a complaint of suspicious circumstance on Russel Street. A parent was reportedly going through her children’s candy when she found a straight pin inserted inside the wrapper of a chocolate bar.

Her daughter had been trick-or-treating in the area of Russell Street, Wyse and Victoria Roads and surrounding streets.

The second incident was reported on Nov 2, at 3:46 p.m. on Hare Lane in Dartmouth.

A 14-year-old was going through her Halloween candy when she found a straight pin had been inserted inside the wrapper of a chocolate bar.

The girl was reportedly trick-or-treating in the area of Crichton Park.

Both candy bars will be examined by the police’s forensic team for any evidence.

Police are continuing to investigate but are urging anyone who have encountered candy tampering to report it to police.