Hamilton police looking for youth charged with second-degree murder

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was one of three youths charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 33-year-old Mississauga man last spring.

Hayder Qasim-Rushdi was rushed to the hospital after he stumbled into a gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway in Hamilton suffering from life-threatening injuries on April 28.

READ MORE: Police ask for assistance in Hamilton’s 3rd homicide of 2017

He died in hospital two days later — and Hamilton police later arrested three teenagers.

Hamilton detectives have said that they believe a trio of teens were trying to rob the man when things “escalated.”

One of the accused, 16-year-old Olivia Hall-Davis of Toronto, is alleged to have breached bail conditions that require her to live with a surety in Toronto.

READ MORE: Why did a man covered in blood walk into a Hamilton gas station?

The names of youths charged or convicted with crimes are not generally allowed to be published due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In this case, however, police say the courts have given permission to release Hall-Davis’s identity as officers look for her.

“There is reason to believe she is dangerous to others and publication of the information is necessary to assist the police in apprehending her,” Hamilton police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Hamilton or Toronto police, or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.