Canada
November 8, 2017 3:12 pm

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press

Paul Tuccaro is consoled by an elder after giving testimony during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday November 7, 2017. Tuccaro's sister Amber Tuccaro went missing in 2010.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A A

Witnesses at the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are being supported by an extensive mental-health network.

Melodie Casella, a health manager who is working with the inquiry, says potential witnesses have access to counselling and other supports long before they speak.

Support workers, clad in purple T-shirts, sit in the audience during the hearings to help anyone overwhelmed by sometimes searing testimony.

Elders light a qulliq before the testimony of Paul Tuccaro during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday November 7, 2017. Tuccaro’s sister Amber Tuccaro went missing in 2010.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Paul Tuccaro is consoled by an elder while giving testimony during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday November 7, 2017. Tuccaro’s sister Amber Tuccaro went missing in 2010.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Paul Tuccaro is consoled by an elder after giving testimony during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday November 7, 2017. Tuccaro’s sister Amber Tuccaro went missing in 2010.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Casella, who has herself lost a family member to murder, says witnesses have told her that relating their stories goes a long way toward helping get past their trauma.

The inquiry is in the second of three days in Edmonton.

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

