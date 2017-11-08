Sewing needle found in Halloween chocolate bar: Peel police

Another foreign object was found inside a child’s Halloween candy, with Peel Police reporting a sewing needle was discovered inside a Hershey’s milk chocolate bar in Brampton.
The child, who was not injured, had trick-or-treated in the area of Cranwood Circle, Bonnie Braes Drive and James Potter Road.
Police were made aware of the discovery on Nov. 7.
This is the latest in a slew of reports of tainted Halloween candy in the Greater Toronto Area.
Last week, Barrie police reported an 11-year-old boy found an unidentified pill in an unwrapped cherry flavoured Tootsie Roll and Chatham-Kent police reported a needle was found in Snickers bar.
Police from all locations are reminding everyone to check all candy received on Halloween.
— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel
