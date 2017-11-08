Crime
November 8, 2017 3:06 pm
Updated: November 8, 2017 3:07 pm

Sewing needle found in Halloween chocolate bar: Peel police

Hershey's chocolate bars are on display in a Montreal store on Friday, June 21, 2013 in Montreal.

Hershey's chocolate bars are on display in a Montreal store on Friday, June 21, 2013 in Montreal.
Another foreign object was found inside a child’s Halloween candy, with Peel Police reporting a sewing needle was discovered inside a Hershey’s milk chocolate bar in Brampton.

The child, who was not injured, had trick-or-treated in the area of Cranwood Circle, Bonnie Braes Drive and James Potter Road.

Police were made aware of the discovery on Nov. 7.

This is the latest in a slew of reports of tainted Halloween candy in the Greater Toronto Area.

Last week, Barrie police reported an 11-year-old boy found an unidentified pill in an unwrapped cherry flavoured Tootsie Roll and Chatham-Kent police reported a needle was found in Snickers bar.

Police from all locations are reminding everyone to check all candy received on Halloween.

Police say a parent inspecting their child’s Halloween candy found a needle in a chocolate bar.

Chatham-Kent Police Service

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel

