Crime
November 8, 2017 2:19 pm
Updated: November 8, 2017 2:21 pm

Toronto police searching for woman wanted in connection with $300,000 mortgage fraud

By Staff The Canadian Press

Photograph of woman sought in $300,000 fraud investigation.

Toronto Police/Handouts
A A

TORONTO – Police in Toronto are trying to identify a woman in a $300,000 mortgage fraud investigation.

They said a woman contacted a mortgage broker’s office in September 2015 and applied for a second mortgage on a home.

Investigators said the mortgage broker was able to find financing, a second mortgage was registered on the home and the woman received approximately $300,000 through her real estate lawyer.

Shortly after the mortgage was registered, police said the real homeowner received the mortgage documents in the mail and immediately contacted their lawyer and police.

They allege the woman used fake identification to impersonate the real homeowner.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Toronto Fraud
Toronto Homeowner
Toronto Mortgage Fraud
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News