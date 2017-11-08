Marijuana seized from legal Kelowna grow-op with alleged ties to Hells Angels

The RCMP drug unit has seized what it calls a significant amount of marijuana from a Kelowna property with alleged ties to the Hells Angels.

On Nov. 1, RCMP executed a search warrant at a property on Paret Road and seized about 62 lbs of packaged marijuana. A second warrant was executed the next day with a further 2.6 lbs of packaged cannabis seized.

Police said they also found 94 mature cannabis plants ready for harvesting in another shop on the property.

The two raids followed information Kelowna RCMP received from the Nova Scotia Combined Forces Enforcement Unit.

RCMP said they were informed that a significant quantity of marijuana was being stored at that location and available for purchase.

The location was a licensed and legal marijuana growing operation under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

According to RCMP however, the drugs were used for monetary gain and not exclusively grown for personal consumption as dictated under the ACMPR.

Police said the marijuana was allegedly being harvested and sold to members of the Hells Angels organization.

“This joint investigation is a true example of how the sharing of information and working closely with other police agencies throughout Canada can combat crime.” Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Alex Lynch said. “The RCMP will continue to fight organized crime groups by identifying their suppliers, seizing any drugs from being distributed and ultimately disrupting their illegal operations.”

Kelowna RCMP is working closely with law enforcement in Nova Scotia as they continue the investigation.