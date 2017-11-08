Petition to keep IUI, IVF fertility services at Edmonton clinic surpasses 12,000 signatures

A petition hoping to keep non-insured fertility services at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women in north Edmonton is gaining support.

The online petition garnered over 12,000 signatures by Wednesday afternoon, with a goal of receiving 15,000 signatures. It’s calling on the Alberta government to reverse a decision to stop offering the services there.

The clinic has provided services such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Regional Fertility and Women’s Endocrine Clinic at the hospital will also discontinue donor egg and sperm programs.

The changes will come into effect in February 2018.

“Many patients at this clinic are in the middle of treatment plans, they have gone through extensive testing and worked on specific plans with their doctors,” the petition reads. “This change for many will mean starting over and delaying treatments.”

The petition says there are 3,500 active patients at the clinic. One in six Canadian couples are believed to be affected by infertility.

The clinic will remain open and continue to offer insured services to patients, such as cancer screening and high-risk pregnancy care.

Because the province doesn’t cover fertility treatments, patients pay out of pocket whether they go to a public or private clinic. Some Albertans are worried the changes at the public clinic will mean longer wait times — and possibly higher prices — to get treatment at a private facility.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees called the decision by AHS a mistake that could mean higher costs for those seeking treatment.

“Health services typically cost the user much more when they’re provided in a private setting and that means Albertans looking for help to start a family may have to pay more to do so,” vice president James Hart said.

The Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM) is a private fertility clinic that opened in Edmonton last year and is the city’s only other fertility clinic.

According to PCRM’s website, the cost for IVF is $7,000, $9,500 for ICSI and IVF together and $10,700 for an egg donation cycle. All the costs include a $1,000 lab fee.

Dr. Tarek Motan works at the fertility clinic at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women and specializes in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. He says the cost for IVF treatment at the clinic is $5,800, ICSI and IVF together costs $7,300 and an egg donation cycle costs $8,300.

AHS officials said they will work with patients to move them to a private clinic — in Edmonton, Calgary or outside the province — in a timely fashion and make the transition as seamless as possible.

The PCRM said in a statement it will work with AHS staff to ensure patient transitions occur in a safe and expeditious manner.

With files from Karen Bartko and Caley Ramsay