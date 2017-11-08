2 Calgary councillors want to halt 2nd phase of southwest BRT

Two Calgary councillors want to pause the second phase of the southwest bus rapid transit (BRT) project.

On Nov. 13, Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart and newly elected Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas will present a notice of motion to city council which asks administration not to award the tender of the project pending a review of the project’s scope, timing and funding.

The initial budget for the project approved by Calgary city council in 2011 was $40 million, but it has increased significantly since then.

In a Nov. 7 news release, Farkas said although he “supports thoughtfully planned and efficient transit” the project does not give the best service to users or provide monetary value to taxpayers.

“Considering the budget for this project has more than doubled since it was approved, our struggling economic climate, the lack of proven ridership along the route, and the city [is] facing a $170 million operating shortfall, it would be unwise to move ahead,” Farkas said.

Phase 2 of the project is the portion of the proposed route from south of Glenmore Trail to Woodbine and includes dedicated bus lanes in front the Rockyview General Hospital’s entrance, an underground bus tunnel at 90 Avenue and 14 Street S.W. and a transit terminus in Woodbine.

“I campaigned on this issue,” Farkas said. “For the sake of transparency and accountability to my constituents, I would like to know what the cost-benefit is for this project and what each component of the project will cost, where that money will be coming from and what the operating costs will be.”

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said that although the contract for the project is ready to be awarded, he has asked the administration to hold off for a week or two to give Farkas the opportunity to speak to council about his concerns.

“He did campaign on this, and he deserves the opportunity to try and make the case to council,” he said.

“It’s a terrible idea and I will fight it hard, but it was important for me to give him the chance to actually have that discussion.”

“The cost-benefit analysis that he’s asking for was done long ago,” Nenshi added. “And [the project] remains a very strong priority.”

— With files from Dallas Flexhaug