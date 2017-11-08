Fleming students frustrated with Ontario college strike

Students at Fleming College in Peterborough, Ont., say they’re frustrated with the ongoing strike by Ontario’s college faculty.

“We’re just confused, a lot of emotions going on,” said Amanda Gallagher.

About 250 faculty members are on the picket line at Fleming with no end in sight after the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) asked more than 12,000 striking faculty to reject the latest contract offer.

“A lot of commitment, a lot of energy but a strong desire to get back in the classroom,” said Liz Mathewson, president of OPSEU Local 352.

READ MORE: Union calls on striking Ontario college faculty to reject latest contract offer

Joel Willett, Fleming’s student council president, says there is general frustration on all parties’ sides.

“Especially for many of the thousand international students who have more to worry about than just their education, ” he said. “Such as what the status of their visas are going to be; their allotment of work that they’re allowed while the strike continues on.”

Fleming College’s president Dr. Tony Tilly echoes the students’ frustration with the province-wide strike. College professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, have been off the job since Oct. 15.

“I’m frustrated that there’s no deal and I’m frustrated that as far as I’m concerned we’re getting very mixed messages about what the situation is,” said Tilly.

Many students at Fleming fear they entire semester will be lost if a deal isn’t reached soon.

READ MORE: Ontario college faculty stage mass picket at Humber College

“It’s not nice that they’re doing that to us since for some of us it’s our last year this semester and we’re losing it and we have to come back next semester,” said Makaila Wilson of Ajax, Ont.

“I think I’ll have to pay again and that’s more money that we’re not getting back,” added Michaela Blomme of Chatham, Ont.

Right now, trying to stay motivated & wondering what will happen with my winter internship. Need to pass this semester in order to do it. — Marilyn Braun (@marilynsrylblog) November 7, 2017

I feel like a pawn in @OPSEU's game. Faculty claim they care about us, it's obvious they don't. This strike is selfish. I want to learn. — erin (@erinmckenzee) November 3, 2017

Faculty are hired for their expertise not to be talking heads. If @CollegesOntario wants teaching innovation, #abetterplan is the way to go! https://t.co/xvjlAOU13t — OPSEU Local352 (@FlemingFaculty) November 7, 2017

Tilly says if a deal is reached soon, a contingency plan is in place at Fleming by extending the semester by one week before the Christmas break.

The college president is asking students to maintain patience.

“Try to keep calm as you have throughout this whole thing and remember that once we’re back — and we will be back and hopefully soon — everybody will be working on your behalf to ensure you have a successful completion of the semester,” he said.