Manitoba Moose send Jan Kostalek to ECHL

The Manitoba Moose have re-assigned defenceman Jan Kostalek to the ECHL.

Kostalek was assigned to their ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday.

Kostalek, 22, has played in parts of the last two seasons with the Moose but has yet to appear in a game this season. He missed training camp with the Winnipeg Jets because of an injury.

The native of the Czech Republic appeared in 60 games with the Moose last season where he scored two goals with five assists. He also played in 52 games in the 2015-16 season where he registered a goal and eight assists.

Kostalek was selected by the Jets in the fourth round, 114th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Moose are currently in the midst of a six game California road trip where they have two wins in their first three games of the trip. The Moose are in Stockton to face the Heat on Wednesday. The Moose won their first meeting of the season 4-1 last Friday.