November 7, 2017 4:29 pm

Man wanted in $2M jewelry theft: Toronto police

A suspect police have identified as Robert Cropearedwolf, 38, is wanted for break and enter.

Toronto police say they’re looking to track down a suspect wanted in the theft of custom jewelry worth an estimated $2 million.

Police said they received several calls reporting break-ins in the Entertainment District on Sept. 22.

Cash and electronics, along with several pieces of jewelry, were stolen from offices in the area of King Street West and Duncan Street, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 38, of Toronto. Police say he is about six feet tall and 145 pounds. He also has star tattoos on his elbows, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police say custom jewelry stolen on Sept. 22 is worth an estimated $2 million.

