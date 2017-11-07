Man wanted in $2M jewelry theft: Toronto police

Toronto police say they’re looking to track down a suspect wanted in the theft of custom jewelry worth an estimated $2 million.

Police said they received several calls reporting break-ins in the Entertainment District on Sept. 22.

1107 09:57 Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 38, Wntd For Ser Of B&es, Kin…Stolen Property https://t.co/8CnbimJDzL — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 7, 2017

Cash and electronics, along with several pieces of jewelry, were stolen from offices in the area of King Street West and Duncan Street, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 38, of Toronto. Police say he is about six feet tall and 145 pounds. He also has star tattoos on his elbows, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators or Crime Stoppers.