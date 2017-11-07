Broda family donates $1M for spiritual space at new children’s hospital

The Broda family has donated $1 million for a spiritual space at the new children’s hospital under construction in Saskatoon.

The donation to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation was made by Barb and Gord Broda and the Casimir and Marie Broda Family Foundation.

READ MORE: Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan renamed after $50M donation

“We have had the pleasure and privilege of working in every corner of this great province and we have been blessed with many years of success,” the Broda family said in a statement.

“We are proud of our Saskatchewan roots and know that this new children’s hospital will be a tremendous benefit to our province and the generations that follow us.”

The multi-faith spiritual space will be located on the main floor and accessible 24 hours a day.

It will have natural wood elements, cushions for kneeling and praying and flexible seating to provide a sense of peacefulness and connection to nature.

There will be ventilation to allow for rituals such as smudging and pipe ceremonies.

READ MORE: Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction reaches 70% completion

“In the fast-paced world of a busy children’s hospital, a multi-faith space devoted to our diverse provincial community will provide serenity and a place for reflection in times when compassion and spiritual connection is especially important,” Brynn Boback-Lane, president and CEO of the foundation, said in a release.

“Through the Broda family gift, Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital will support families of all faith, so that healing and hope remain a pillar of the family-centered care that this children’s hospital represents.”

The new children’s hospital in Saskatoon is scheduled to open in 2019.