Winnipeg teen charged with sharing intimate pictures online

A Winnipeg youth faces charges after sharing intimate images on social media.

Police were contacted by a girl on Sept. 18 saying that pictures of her had been posted on social media. The intimate images had been taken the previous month.

Upon confirming that the images had been shared on the internet, members of the Child Exploitation unit arrested and charged a 17-year-old Winnipeg boy for distributing intimate images without consent on Nov. 6.

Information or tips about online sexual exploitation can be made at Cybertip.ca.