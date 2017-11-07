Second teen involved in Hannah Leflar’s murder sentenced as a youth
A Regina teenager who admitted to his role in the killing of a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced as a youth.
The teen, who is now 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the January 2015 death of Hanna Leflar.
A lengthy sentencing hearing in September heard that he lured the teenager to her home, then watched as another teen stabbed her multiple times.
The defence had argued that the accused made bad choices, but is remorseful and should be sent to a youth facility, but the Crown had said an adult sentence would balance risk, public safety and rehabilitation.
The youth sentence means four years in custody at a youth facility where he will have access to a number of programs.
A co-accused – Skylar Prockner – was previously convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced as an adult to life with no chance of parole for 10 years.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
