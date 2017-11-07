Crime
November 7, 2017 11:33 am
Updated: November 7, 2017 12:05 pm

Second teen involved in Hannah Leflar’s murder sentenced as a youth

By Staff The Canadian Press

The second teen involved in the 2015 death of Hannah Leflar was sentenced as a youth in a Regina courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Supplied by the Leflar Family
A A

A Regina teenager who admitted to his role in the killing of a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced as a youth.

The teen, who is now 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the January 2015 death of Hanna Leflar.

A lengthy sentencing hearing in September heard that he lured the teenager to her home, then watched as another teen stabbed her multiple times.

READ MORE: Judge to sentence second teen in Hannah Leflar murder

The defence had argued that the accused made bad choices, but is remorseful and should be sent to a youth facility, but the Crown had said an adult sentence would balance risk, public safety and rehabilitation.

The youth sentence means four years in custody at a youth facility where he will have access to a number of programs.

A co-accused – Skylar Prockner – was previously convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced as an adult to life with no chance of parole for 10 years.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hannah Leflar
Murder
Regina Crime
Skylar Prockner
Trial
Youth Sentence

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News