November 7, 2017 10:02 am

Ontario police lay charges against man facing murder counts in Quebec Amber Alert

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police have arrested the suspect in a Quebec Amber Alert case after a pursuit on an Ontario highway Friday evening.

RENFREW, Ont. – A man charged following an Amber Alert in Quebec is now facing charges in Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 41-year-old Quebec man is to appear in court in Ottawa on Tuesday charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.

Authorities in Quebec have charged the man with first-degree murder in the death of his former partner and second-degree murder in the death of Yvon Lacasse, a 71-year-old man whose body was found in September.

The accused’s missing six-year-old son was found alive by police in Lacasse’s car when the man was arrested southwest of Renfrew, Ont., on Sept. 15.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the boy after they discovered the body of his mother in mid-September north of Montreal.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

