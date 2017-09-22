Suspect in Amber Alert case to be transferred back to Quebec: police

The suspect at the centre of last week’s Amber Alert case will be transferred Friday from an Ottawa hospital to Quebec, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Provincial police Sgt. Ann Mathieu wouldn’t say where the suspect will be transferred in the province.

The 41-year-old had reportedly been in a coma after an alleged suicide attempt in police custody.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the suspect’s six-year-old boy after they discovered the body of the child’s mother last Thursday night in Saint-Eustache, Que., north of Montreal.

Ontario police arrested the suspect one week ago in eastern Ontario, where his son was found safe in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was charged this week with second-degree murder in the death of the boy’s mother.