Crime
September 22, 2017 3:51 pm

Suspect in Amber Alert case to be transferred back to Quebec: police

By The Canadian Press

Ugo Fredette is believed to have abducted the 6 year-old.

Sûreté du Québec
A A

The suspect at the centre of last week’s Amber Alert case will be transferred Friday from an Ottawa hospital to Quebec, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Provincial police Sgt. Ann Mathieu wouldn’t say where the suspect will be transferred in the province.

READ MORE: Suspect in Quebec Amber Alert case still hospitalized

Story continues below

The 41-year-old had reportedly been in a coma after an alleged suicide attempt in police custody.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the suspect’s six-year-old boy after they discovered the body of the child’s mother last Thursday night in Saint-Eustache, Que., north of Montreal.

READ MORE: Suspect in Quebec Amber Alert charged with killing boy’s mother

Ontario police arrested the suspect one week ago in eastern Ontario, where his son was found safe in a stolen vehicle.

READ MORE: Father in Quebec Amber Alert case hospitalized after suffering unspecified injury

The suspect was charged this week with second-degree murder in the death of the boy’s mother.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Amber Aler
Ann Mathieu
Quebec Amber Alert
Saint-Eustache
Sureté du Québec
Ugo Fredette
Veronique Barbe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News