Politics
November 7, 2017 10:37 am

Doreen Assaad’s party wins majority at Brossard City Hall

By Zubayr Lebrun Global News

Doreen Assaad has been elected mayor of Brossard in the 2017 municipal elections.

Doreen Assaad/Facebook
A A

There is a new party in charge in Brossard after Doreen Assaad was elected mayor.

READ MORE: Brossard municipal election results

Assaad and her party, Brossard Ensemble, swept the elections, winning the mayoralty and nine of the 10 councillor positions.

Story continues below

She won with 39.17 per cent of the vote; Hoang Mai took second place with 25.8 per cent, incumbent mayor Paul Leduc was third with 22 per cent and Jean-Marc Pelletier came in fourth with 13.03 per cent.

READ MORE: Live results across Greater Montreal

The party campaigned on improving transparency in municipal politics.

READ MORE: Valérie Plante elected first female mayor of Montreal

The mayor-elect said she is now focusing on accomplishing three things:

  • Come through on her campaign promises
  • Fix ongoing problems, such as  renovating city hall — a project that’s has been going on for over two years
  • Familiarize herself with issues she’s not yet aware of

READ MORE: Montreal’s 2017 municipal election features more gender parity than in 2013 vote

Assaad and her supporters celebrated the victory on Sunday at the Boston Pizza on Taschereau Boulevard in Brossard.

Doreen Assaad supporters celebrate a victory at Boston Pizza in Brossard during the 2017 municipal elections, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Zubayr Lebrun/Global News

The newly elected mayor said she was worried that having four competing mayoral candidates would split the vote. She says she was “completely humbled” by the results, which exceeded her expectations.

“We are not going to work in a closed environment,” Assad said.

“We are going to make sure it is as per what they [the residents] want it to be.”

READ MORE: ‘You have four children?’ Newly-elected female politicians in Montreal squash gender stereotypes

About 37.69 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in the election.

READ MORE: Denis Coderre ‘quitting political life’ after losing Montreal mayoral race to Valérie Plante

The first council meeting will take place Nov. 22 at Brossard City Hall.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal election night
Montreal Elections
Montreal Elections 2017
Montreal Mayor
Montreal mayor winner
when are Montreal elections

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News