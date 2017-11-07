Doreen Assaad’s party wins majority at Brossard City Hall

There is a new party in charge in Brossard after Doreen Assaad was elected mayor.

READ MORE: Brossard municipal election results

Assaad and her party, Brossard Ensemble, swept the elections, winning the mayoralty and nine of the 10 councillor positions.

She won with 39.17 per cent of the vote; Hoang Mai took second place with 25.8 per cent, incumbent mayor Paul Leduc was third with 22 per cent and Jean-Marc Pelletier came in fourth with 13.03 per cent.

READ MORE: Live results across Greater Montreal

The party campaigned on improving transparency in municipal politics.

READ MORE: Valérie Plante elected first female mayor of Montreal

The mayor-elect said she is now focusing on accomplishing three things:

Come through on her campaign promises

Fix ongoing problems, such as renovating city hall — a project that’s has been going on for over two years

Familiarize herself with issues she’s not yet aware of

READ MORE: Montreal’s 2017 municipal election features more gender parity than in 2013 vote

Assaad and her supporters celebrated the victory on Sunday at the Boston Pizza on Taschereau Boulevard in Brossard.

The newly elected mayor said she was worried that having four competing mayoral candidates would split the vote. She says she was “completely humbled” by the results, which exceeded her expectations.

“We are not going to work in a closed environment,” Assad said.

“We are going to make sure it is as per what they [the residents] want it to be.”

READ MORE: ‘You have four children?’ Newly-elected female politicians in Montreal squash gender stereotypes

About 37.69 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in the election.

READ MORE: Denis Coderre ‘quitting political life’ after losing Montreal mayoral race to Valérie Plante

The first council meeting will take place Nov. 22 at Brossard City Hall.