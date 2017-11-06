More snow for Metro Vancouver this week? It’s in the cards

Don’t pack up the road salt just yet, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could be in store for another blast of winter this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region, warning of “a mix of rain and snow on the way.”

That cold snap comes at the hands of a slow-moving cold front expected to arrive on the South Coast Tuesday night.

But Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon warns that it’s not at all clear how that system will behave as it approaches the region.

“We have so much cold, dry air entrenched across the Lower Mainland it makes it very tough to know when that moisture will push in,” Gordon said.

“At this point, it looks like we’re not expecting the majority of the moisture until Wednesday, although there is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or flurry on Tuesday, in particular Tuesday night.”

Gordon said snow or wet snow will be a stronger possibility on Wednesday, particularly toward the Fraser Valley and at higher elevations.

Much of Metro Vancouver will instead receive a dose of rain, she said.

The cold front marks the second blast of icy weather to make its way to the Lower Mainland, after isolated flurries fell on Saturday and a more significant accumulation of snow in some areas earlier last week.

The City of Vancouver said it has already activated the Britannia Community Centre as an overnight warming centre for the homeless from 9 p.m. Monday until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Britannia Community Centre (1739 Venables Street) will be open as a Warming Centre tonight from 9pm to 8:30am.

Last week, Vancouver’s Union Gospel Mission announced it was adding 20 new cold weather drop-in shelter spaces for the duration of the season.

TransLink has also unveiled new equipment including “tire socks” for buses headed to Burnaby Mountain and de-icing equipment for SkyTrain in advance of the winter weather.

Drivers on most B.C. highways are also being reminded that they will require winter tires — either with the M+S (Mud and Snow) or the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol.