Regina police search for missing woman

Regina police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Tiffany Tavares has not been seen since October 23, although the missing persons report was only filed Monday morning.

Tavares is described as an Indigenous female, around five feet tall, with brown eyes and long, brown hair.

The person making the missing persons report expressed great concern for her safety.

If you have any information, please contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.