Winnipeg police and missing man’s family ask for public’s help in 3 year old case

Colten Pratt has been missing for three years and his family, along with the Winnipeg police, renewed their requests for information to help find him Monday.

“It’s torture, you don’t know where your child is. Your heart breaks, everyday. It doesn’t get easier, it gets harder and harder,” Pratt’s mother, Lydia Daniels said.

“He’s just an amazing character, he had a really positive outlook on life, he was trying to get his foot into the media industry.”

A 26-year-old Pratt was last seen on Nov. 6, 2014 and police believed he was later seen in a bus shelter at Main Street and Redwood Avenue on Nov. 7, 2014.

Investigators have since found video footage of a man they believe is Pratt at the bus shelter between 12:20 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 7 2014. “During this time period it is believed that he had an encounter with at least two individuals at this location,” police said Monday.

“We are not releasing the footage today, what we’re hoping is that we’ll have witnesses come forward who will recall the events and can confirm what’s on the video until we release any information,” Winnipeg police Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

“It is suspended grief, not knowing. We need some answers,” Jacqueline Daniels, Pratt’s aunt, told Global News Monday.

“We need some answers to what happened to him that night. And we are just pleading with the public.”

Pratt is 29-years-old and was described as 5’10”, approximately 160 pounds with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes and . He was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have any information about the incident to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.