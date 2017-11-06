Crime
November 6, 2017 3:10 pm

Alberta man charged with drug, firearm offences after being pulled over near Dryden, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press




DRYDEN, Ont. – A 45-year-old Alberta man is facing nine charges after being pulled over in northwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received several reports Sunday morning about a vehicle that was weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 17 east of Dryden, Ont.

They say a vehicle was pulled over and a Red Deer, Alta., man was arrested and charged.

He faces charges that include possession of property obtained by crime, possession of methamphetamine, driving while disqualified and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He was to appear Monday in court in Sioux Lookout, Ont., for a bail hearing.

© 2017 The Canadian Press


