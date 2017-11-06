Overhanging snow forces some fans from their seats at Rider game

Hundreds of football fans were forced to move seats at a Saskatchewan Roughriders game due to the danger caused by overhanging snow on the roof of the new Mosaic Stadium.

Roughriders spokesperson Ryan Pollock says stadium crews noticed a snow cornice looming over a section on the stadium’s east side during the game Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Paula Kohl, spokesperson for the Regina Exhibition Association, which runs the stadium, says fans were moved as a safety precaution.

Some fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment with the relocation, while others said they were able to get a closer spot.