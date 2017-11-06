Canada
November 6, 2017 7:22 am

Circle Drive rollover sends vehicle into car dealership

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon Fire Department crews had to use extensive efforts to free the driver of a vehicle that rolled on Circle Drive and ended up in a car dealership.

Neil Fisher / Global News
A A

A rollover early Monday morning sent a vehicle into a car dealership on Circle Drive east of Airport Drive.

The single-vehicle rollover happened between Airport Drive and Avenue C North.

READ MORE: Alberta man dead in Saskatchewan grid road crash

The driver was trapped and extensive efforts had to be undertaken by Saskatoon Fire Department crews to free him.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic on Circle Drive was restricted in the area while collision analysts carried out their investigation. Those restrictions have been lifted.

Saskatoon police continue to investigate.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Circle Drive
Circle Drive Rollover
Circle Drive Saskatoon Rollover
Rollover
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Rollover

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News