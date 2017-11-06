Circle Drive rollover sends vehicle into car dealership

A rollover early Monday morning sent a vehicle into a car dealership on Circle Drive east of Airport Drive.

The single-vehicle rollover happened between Airport Drive and Avenue C North.

READ MORE: Alberta man dead in Saskatchewan grid road crash

The driver was trapped and extensive efforts had to be undertaken by Saskatoon Fire Department crews to free him.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic on Circle Drive was restricted in the area while collision analysts carried out their investigation. Those restrictions have been lifted.

Saskatoon police continue to investigate.