Toronto police launch week-long pedestrian safety campaign

Road users, including drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, are being reminded to obey traffic laws as a week-long police pedestrian safety campaign kicks off in Toronto on Monday.

Toronto police say the time change in early November has traditionally been when pedestrians are involved in the most collisions.

Police say officers and parking enforcement personnel will be paying close attention to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians who commit offences in the vicinity of pedestrian crosswalks, intersections, school zones and crossing areas frequented by seniors.

The latest police statistics show there have been 28 pedestrians deaths so far this year, which represents over 57 per cent of traffic fatalities in Toronto.

Police say seniors are among the most vulnerable sector of road-users as there have been 13 senior pedestrian fatalities representing 46 per cent of pedestrian fatalities in 2017.

The “STEP UP and BE SAFE” pedestrian campaign will begin on Monday, Nov. 6 and end on Sunday, Nov. 12.

