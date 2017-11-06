Canada
November 6, 2017 5:59 am
Updated: November 6, 2017 6:00 am

Toronto police launch week-long pedestrian safety campaign

By Web Producer  Global News

Mon, Oct 30: Toronto pedestrians using one of the busiest intersections in the city share their views on a proposed new law banning crossing the street while using a phone.

A A

Road users, including drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, are being reminded to obey traffic laws as a week-long police pedestrian safety campaign kicks off in Toronto on Monday.

Toronto police say the time change in early November has traditionally been when pedestrians are involved in the most collisions.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 8 pedestrians, 1 cyclist struck in separate incidents on Toronto streets

Police say officers and parking enforcement personnel will be paying close attention to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians who commit offences in the vicinity of pedestrian crosswalks, intersections, school zones and crossing areas frequented by seniors.

The latest police statistics show there have been 28 pedestrians deaths so far this year, which represents over 57 per cent of traffic fatalities in Toronto.

READ MORE: York University graduate student latest pedestrian killed in Toronto

Police say seniors are among the most vulnerable sector of road-users as there have been 13 senior pedestrian fatalities representing 46 per cent of pedestrian fatalities in 2017.

The “STEP UP and BE SAFE” pedestrian campaign will begin on Monday, Nov. 6 and end on Sunday, Nov. 12.

VIDEO: Multiple pedestrian collisions on Toronto streets

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cyclists
Drivers
Motorists
pedestrian fatalities
Pedestrian Safety
Pedestrian Safety Campaign
Step Up and Be Safe
Toronto Police
Traffic Services
Vulnerable Road Users

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News