Clayton Heights residents rally against illegal suite crackdown by City of Surrey

Surrey homeowners and tenants voiced their displeasure with the city’s decision to crackdown on illegal suites in Clayton Heights by holding a rally on Sunday.

Landlord Ayla Von Sychowski said the city isn’t considering the consequences of punishing homeowners for renting suites.

“How can you kick people out of their homes over parking? There isn’t enough housing in Surrey,” said Von Sychowski. “The vacancy rates are under one per cent. Where are these people supposed to go? It seems fundamentally wrong for them to make this decision.”

Several dozens protested outside of city hall, pushing for the city to remove a condition that would vacate approximately 175 suites by the end of January.

“We are willing to go as far as it takes for them to back down. It’s wrong for them to step in and do that especially when they’ve been charging fees from homeowners for us, in our scenario since 2014,” said Von Sychowski.

City council has asked staff to complete a report on the neighbourhood for next week.

The city said they will be putting enforcement action on hold until the report is completed.

~With files from Tanya Beja