Search resumes for missing hiker Carl Couture in Grouse Mountain area

Rescue teams are continuing their search for a missing 24-year-old Carl Couture, a West End man who Vancouver police reported missing on Nov. 2.

North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks said 23 search members are looking for Couture in the Grouse Mountain backcountry for day three of the search.

“There is a grave concern at this point,” he said. “We are still treating this as a rescue operation but I think there’s certainly some things that are not working in his favour and that’s the lack equipment that he had, the lack of knowledge of the area, and of course the time of (the) season.”

He said crews are looking on the west side of Lynn Creek after searching the east side on Saturday.

Couture is believed to have gone missing after a hike.

“The hope is that he’s hunkered down somewhere and he’s trying to keep himself warm. But we are conducting this search really focusing on a non-responsive subject at this time,” Danks said.

Members from Coquitlam and Surrey search-and-rescue teams are also helping in the search for Couture.

Couture was last seen at his home on Thurlow and Haro streets. Police said he recently moved to B.C. from Eastern Canada, and he hadn’t shown up for work or contacted anyone since Oct. 31.

