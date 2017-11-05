Cooking 101: Parisian four-onion soup

Caren McSherry of Gourmet Warehouse offers her take on French onion soup.

Ingredients

-1 /2 cup Unsalted Butter 120ml

– 2 cups Bermuda Onion, sliced 480ml (approx. 1 large onion)

– 2 cups Spanish Onion, sliced 480ml (approx. 1 large onion)

– 2 cups White Sweet Onion, sliced 480ml (approx. 1 large onion)

– 2 cups Yellow Onion, sliced 480ml (approx. 1 large onion)

– 2 tbsp sugar (30ml)

– 4-6 garlic cloves, minced 4-6





– 8 cups Chicken or Beef Stock (2L)– 1 bay leaf– 2 tbsp Cracked Pepper (30ml)– 2 tsp Thyme (10ml)– 2 tbsp Dijon Mustard (30ml)– 1 tbsp Freshly Ground Tellicherry (15ml) or black pepper– 6-8 Toasted French bread slicesrubbed with cut garlic clove (optional)– 1/2 cup White Wine (120ml)– 1/3 cup Brandy (80ml)– 2 cups Swiss Gruyère cheese, grated (480ml_– 1 cup fresh Parmesan, grated (240ml)

Method

Melt the butter in a large soup pot, add the sliced onions and cook for 10 minutes on medium to high heat. Sprinkle in the sugar and continue to cook until well caramelized. Add the garlic and cook two more minutes. Add the stock, bay leaf, cracked pepper, thyme, mustard and ground pepper. Simmer for about 30 minutes.

Cut the French bread into 1/2 inch (1 cm) slices, and toast in a slow oven until well dried out. Rub the bread with a cut garlic clove if desired. Set aside.

About 10 minutes before serving the soup, add the wine and brandy. Adjust the pepper to taste. Ladle the soup into oven-proof bowls and place a toasted bread slice on top. Sprinkle generously with the Swiss cheese and then a little Parmesan. Broil until bubbly and brown.

Serves 6-8

