SNL lampoons Sarah Sanders with spoof of Demi Lovato video

Saturday Night Live took another shot at the White House this week but this time it was Press Secretary Sarah Sanders turn to be lampooned.

The late-night show spliced one of her press conferences alongside a spoof of pop star Demi Lovato’s Confident.

READ MORE: Donald Trump showers with Paul Manafort in Saturday Night Live cold open

The sketch begins with Sanders (portrayed by Aidy Bryant) making a painful Halloween joke.

“Hey guys, Halloween’s over but I can see some of you guys are still in your journalists costume’s,” she says as the room full of reporters provides pity laugher, eye rolls and groans.

“In a minute, I’m going to tell you guys a six-minute riddle about taxes but first I’m going to take some questions,” Sanders says, making reference to her recent confusing explanation of the need for U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tax plan.

A reported then asks “You’ve continually denied any connection between the Trump campaign and interference by the Russian government …”

Before Sanders cuts him off by saying, “Wow, y’all are obsessed with this. It’s freakin lame.”

The reporter continues; “However Sarah, in light of the indictments handed down this week what I want to know is how you can continue to stand here day after day and maintain there’s no connection to the president?”

READ MORE: Kellywise the clown terrifies Anderson Cooper in ‘It’ parody on SNL

The clip then cut to the music video of Sanders replacing Lovato in the SNL version of Confident.

After a few moments of Confident, we cut back to the White House press room where she answers. “Look. This has nothing to do with the White House. OK? And we barely even knew these guys. They were like carnies making their way through town. One night only.”

The reporter follows with, “Are you comparing the campaign manager to a carny passing through town?”

“Uhhhh, that’s gonna be a hell yeah from me. And I guess I would just add, suck my…” she reponds before it cut back to the Lovato video.

See full sketch above.