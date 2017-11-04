Manitoba Premier Pallister takes aim at Opposition leader during PC’s annual meeting

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister didn’t mince words Saturday during the last day of the Progressive Conservative’s Annual General Meeting.

Standing in front of his party, the premier addressed multiple issues, ranging from his time spent in Costa Rica, his “inherited mess” while taking office and new NDP Leader Wab Kinew’s past.

“Esther [Pallister] and I have spent less days in Costa Rica this year than Wab Kinew has been in custody,” Pallister said Saturday, before quickly correcting himself. “In the caucus room, I mean.”

Pallister also didn’t hold back when discussing the federal government’s proposed carbon tax plan.

“We need a green plan in Manitoba that is designed for Manitoba,” Pallister said. “Not one from Ottawa that is focused less on Manitoba.”

The annual meeting gives the PCs a chance to discuss the party’s future and vote on policy.

Saturday’s gathering comes at an especially important time for the Conservatives after a tumultuous few months that saw slipping support and party division.

“We’ve had some strong disagreements on some important policy issues,” Pallister said.

Saturday, during a fireside chat, the premier called for unity; challenging his party to increase membership and get the word out about the Conservative plan for health-care reform. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen took the stage to discuss the plan’s finer details, saying that any talk of health-care reductions was incorrect.

The premier touched on the “spin” which he feels the Opposition has put on his plan and how the negative press was untrue. Pallister said Saturday that the changes are necessary to help the province and that the growing pains would eventually disappear.

“To not change the system is to disadvantage Manitobans who need the services,” Pallister said. “We can’t have a system that’s dead last in the country.”