September 26, 2017 11:26 am
Updated: September 26, 2017 12:06 pm

Premier Brian Pallister falling from favour with Manitobans: Poll

By Reporter  CJOB

Premier Brian Pallister's approval rating is dropping with Manitobans, and looks to continue its decline.

Manitoban Premier Brian Pallister’s approval rating has dropped significantly over the past year, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

The Progressive Conservative party leader sits middle of the pack when compared with premiers from across the country with a 36 per cent approval rating.

That’s down from 53 per cent last September, and a five point drop since June of this year.

The poll was conducted across the country from September 5 to 19.

The consistent decline over the past year is attributed partly to the premier’s controversial trips to Costa Rica, where Pallister used his wife’s cell phone and email to conduct government business while on vacation.

Under his leadership, Manitoba’s credit rating has declined and the province’s healthcare system faces increased taxation or further service cuts.

But despite criticism around his recent discussions on healthcare – which Manitobans say is the most important issue facing the province – residents rank Pallister as the provincial party leader with the best stance on healthcare with 26 per cent supporting his position, 11 per cent higher than the interim NDP leader and 19 per cent above the Liberals.

In the poll, Saskatchewan’s premier Brad Wall ranked highest at 49 per cent and Ontario’s Kathleen Wynne rounded out the ratings with a national low of 17 per cent.​

