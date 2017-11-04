Egyptian TV host jailed for single motherhood discussion

A TV host in Egypt was sentenced to three years in prison for talking on air about women having children out of wedlock.

Doaa Salah, a presenter on the Dodi Show, spoke to her audience over ways a single woman can become a mother.



She reportedly opened the show by wearing a fake pregnancy belly while saying, “If she gets a divorce, she becomes a single mother. If, God forbid, she is widowed, she becomes a single mother. So can you choose, yourself, to become a single mother before you get married?”

Salah also presented the idea that a woman could get married for a short period of time to conceive and then obtain a divorce.

She also is reported to have complained that artificial insemination is not available in Egypt.

Salah was charged and convicted with outraging public decency.

EFE news agency reported the authorities said the ideas in the program “threatened the fabric of Egyptian life.”