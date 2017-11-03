Tiger-Cats pounce on Alouettes in last game of 2017

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats wrapped up their season in scintillating fashion Friday night.

The 6-12 Ticats routed the visiting Montreal Alouettes 33-0 at Tim Hortons Field, the team’s first shutout victory in 43 years.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: 2017 has been one tough year for the Ticats

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, and capped the scoring with a 59 yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter, Hamilton’s longest rush of the 2017 season.

CLICK HERE for the game stats.

Masoli tossed a three yard touchdown to receiver Luke Tasker early in the second quarter that gave the Cats a 9-0 lead on the 3-15 Alouettes, who ended their season on a franchise record-tying 11 game losing streak. Montreal also lost 11 consecutive games from 1967 to 1968. And for the first time in team history the Al’s went 0-9 on the road in a season.

Tasker made seven receptions to break Andy Fantuz’s single-season record of 101 catches in a season, finishing with 104 on the year.

View link »

Montreal’s T.J. Graham returned a Kenny Allen punt for a 79-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game but the play was called back for holding, preserving Hamilton’s shutout.

The last time the Tiger-Cats shut out an opponent was Sept. 11, 1974 when they beat the Calgary Stampeders 27-0. Montreal hadn’t been blanked in a game since July 17, 1997 when they lost 32-0 against Edmonton.

READ MORE: League announces Ticats team nominees for CFL Awards

Brandon Banks scored on a 13 yard option play with Masoli to make it 19-0 less than four minutes into the third quarter, and Alex Green scored late in the third frame on an 11-yard TD run.

Allen converted both of his field goal attempts for the Cats, from 24 and 39 yards, while Montreal’s Tyler Russolino missed his lone field goal attempt, from 43 yards.

Both Hamilton and Montreal failed to make the playoffs this year and enter the off-season with a flood of question marks. The Tiger-Cats must decide whether June Jones, who guided the team to a 6-4 record since taking over for Kent Austin before Labour Day, will return as head coach in 2018.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Should June Jones return to the Ticats in 2018?

Hamilton’s other key decision over the next several weeks will revolve around the team’s quarterback situation. Masoli is set to become a free agent. Zach Collaros struggled mightily this season before he was replaced by Masoli and many think the CFL’s highest paid player will be released or traded. The Tiger-Cats also hold the negotiation rights to former Heisman Trophy winning QB Johnny Manziel until Nov. 30.