Pickup sent flying in yellow light crash at busy Kelowna intersection

A high crash intersection in Kelowna has added to its notoriety.

A pickup truck was T-boned by a car Friday afternoon at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Banks Road.

A witnesses says the truck was airborne before coming to a stop on its side.

“Literally a truck just flying through the air,” said Janelle Braid. “It was crazy and very scary.”

The southbound pickup was turning off Harvey onto Banks when it was struck by the oncoming car.

“I was just turning left,” said driver Ken Watt. “The light went yellow, I went to go, and the guy hit me.”

The truck then hit a sport utility vehicle.

There were no serious injuries.