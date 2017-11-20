Crime Stoppers: Can you help find Colleen Smith

She was gone without a trace.

It’s been just over one year since Colleen Smith went missing under mysterious circumstances.

Her family and friends are left shattered…with no clues…no leads…where could she be?

Crime Stoppers and police need your help to find her.

Colleen was scheduled to work at the Petro Canada Station on the Crowsnest Highway in Rock Creek on February 11, 2016.

But she never showed up. Something that was completely out of character for her.

The last time anyone saw her was on Feb 9 2016 – just a couple of days before she was reported missing.

Nearly three months later Colleen’s car – a blue 2005 four- door Chevrolet Cobalt – was found abandoned 135 km away in the parking lot of the Walmart in Kelowna. The vehicle was locked and had been parked there for some time.

She has several pets she adored and took good care of. Family and friends say it’s not like her to leave them. They describe her as a kind person, with a big heart who loved animals.

Colleen also had a photography and seamstress business. She was working on a wedding dress when she disappeared.

She is described as 51 years old, 5’5, 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes with glasses.

Someone out there has to know something. Even a tiny bit of information could go a long way.

If you know anything call police or if you wish to remain anonymous visit bccrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.