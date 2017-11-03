Whitecaps playoff run cut short by Seattle Sounders

The Vancouver Whitecaps fell 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field Thursday night and their MLS season is over.

Seattle wins the Western Conference semifinal 2-0 on aggregate, after a scoreless draw last Sunday in Vancouver.

Both goals by the defending MLS Cup Champions Thursday were scored by Clint Dempsey, the first at 56 minutes, the second at 88 minutes.

Tough way to end our season but great fight and spirit by the boys all year. Thanks to you(fans) for your massive support we appreciated it — IG: tonytchani23 (@TonyTchani23) November 3, 2017

Jordan Harvey subbed on to replace Jake Nerwinski, making his his 200th appearance for Whitecaps FC.

Alphonso Davies made his MLS Cup Playoffs debut as a second-half substitute.

Vancouver topped the Western Conference for most of the last 5 weeks of the regular season.

Seattle will go on to the Western Conference Championship.