Whitecaps Southsiders fan club to leave scarves in Vancouver in show of solidarity

Even in the midst of one of the Vancouver Whitecaps’ most memorable seasons to date, some of their most loyal fans are choosing to stay north of the border when the club travels to Seattle for the second leg of the MLS Western Conference Semifinals.

The Southsiders – known for their over the top chants, cheers, and energy – are opting to have some of their members stay home due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive travel ban.

John Knox, one of Southsiders’ founders, said the group will not be going down together.

“We have come to the very difficult decision not to travel together.”

“The Southsiders as a group cannot enter the United States right now without experiencing what could potentially be a really intimidating or humiliating interrogation at the border.”

The group will also not be wearing their scarves to the game as a show of solidarity with club members who can’t come due to the travel concerns and uncertainty around the ban.

The Whitecaps play in Seattle on Thursday after playing to a scoreless draw on Sunday in the first leg at home.